2020 Census: Naperville 100% Counted

The Naperville Complete Count Committee says the city of Naperville is 100% counted for the 2020 census.

Naperville finished the census with an 84.1% self response rate, the highest in the entire country among cities with 140,000 residents of more. That’s an improvement from the 2010 finish, which was 80.2% for self response.

U.S. Census Bureau Census Takers spent the past three months completing the Non Response Follow Up for those residents that didn’t respond on their own through internet, mail or phone

Teamwork Was Key to Count

“Given these unprecedented challenging times, attaining 84.1% Self Response is a tribute to the dedication and perseverance of the 2020 Census Naperville Complete Count Committee Partners,” said Mark Rice, Chairman of the Complete Count Committee, in a press release.

“All 2020 Census Naperville partner organizations contributed what they could to our 2020 Census Naperville initiative and success. We are greatly appreciative for the total support and commitment,” said Rice.

Various partners and community outreach efforts were a factor in spreading awareness, as well as helping residents submit information for their household.

The information gained from the census will affect Naperville, its surrounding counties, and the state of Illinois for the next 10 years. The census helps determine financial distribution for our city and state, as well as representation in Springfield and Washington.

Rice said it is estimated that each person counted equals about $1,800 of funding from both the state and the federal government.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!