Cavalcade Tour of Homes

The 2020 Cavalcade Tour of Homes is back this year with 20 different homes, seven of which are here in Naperville.

“It’s a constantly evolving thing. So having the opportunity to see the most current, cutting-edge technology and design trends I think is important,” said Dan Jurjovec, president of Northern Illinois Home Builders Association. “I think it’s a draw for a lot of people that want to come out and see these homes.”

Organized by the Northern Illinois Home Builders Association, all the homes open to tour are custom-built and span across six different counties.

When is the Tour?

The event began this weekend, and will be open once again Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of next week. One ticket gains you entry into all the homes and can be used each day.

“Having the tour over a six day period of time gives people a chance to schedule accordingly if they really wanted to see all 20 homes they can make it happen over six days instead of just one or two,” said Jurjovec.

Safety Precautions

While the general public is touring the different homes, the NIHBA is mindful of safety precautions due to COVID-19.

Masks are mandatory, there are hand sanitizing stations, and a limit to how many people enter a home at a time.

A Good Cause

And while guests take in the unique designs, they’re also supporting a good cause. 40 percent of all ticket sales will go to Naperville Responds for Veterans and the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans.

You can view all the homes before driving out and purchase tickets here.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.