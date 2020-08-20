2020-2021 Annual NPD Crime Prevention Calendar

The 34th Annual Naperville Police Department’s Crime Prevention Calendar will feature the “best of the best” submissions from 2015 to 2019.

“Coming Together”

Artwork for the calendar traditionally comes from local elementary students through a competition, but with school buildings closing in March, many were unable to submit their entries for this year’s version in time. So the department decided to instead pull from past calendars, with a special focus on first responders and the community coming together – a fitting theme in these challenging times.

Distributed Free of Charge

The 2020-2021 calendar will be distributed free of charge to elementary students in Districts 203, District 204 and five area private schools when possible. A total of 23,000 have been printed. There are also digital editions, with different versions for the different districts and private schools at www.naperville.il.us/NPDSchoolPrograms.

Congratulatory Video

Though an in-person ceremony is traditionally held to honor the artists, this year Naperville Police Chief Bob Marshall and Mayor Steve Chirico instead created a short video of congratulations.

Group Effort

The project is made possible by the combined efforts of the Exchange Club of Naperville, Crime Stoppers, Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, All Saints Catholic Academy, Bethany Lutheran School, Calvary Christian School, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School and St. Raphael Catholic School.