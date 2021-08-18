$1M Powerball Ticket Sold at Naperville Gas Station

A customer who bought a Powerball ticket at a BP gas station along Brookdale Road in Naperville is $1 million richer after the July 24 draw.

As the retailer having sold the winning ticket, the Naperville gas station is expected to receive a selling bonus in the amount of 1% of the total prize.

“This win is great and means a lot to our business,” Laura Espinoza, manager of the BP gas station in Northbrook, said in a press release. “Lottery brings in a lot of regular customers, and we get to know them and the games and numbers that they play. This win will bring more customers into our store.”

Winning Spirit

Espinoza has seen players celebrate their lottery-winning moments in-store.

“It’s exciting to see customers when they win,” Espinoza said in a press release. “It can be any amount, like $100 or $200, and they get really excited.”

The identity of the individual who bought the winning ticket remains unknown to Espinoza, but they would like to send their well wishes to the player, “This is great for them and we want to congratulate them on their win!”

More Ways to Win

The latest lottery win comes as a third drawing is added to the Powerball game, which is set to kick off Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, and continue every Monday night to offer players a chance to try their hand at big prizes, three times a week.

The latest lottery winner joins a group of 28 Powerball players to have won a prize of at least $50,000 this year and is the 13th individual to win a $1 million prize.

How to Collect a Prize

Anyone who suspects they have the winning ticket is advised to sign the back of their ticket, store it in a safe place and claim their prize. Players are reminded that instructions on how to claim their prize are available on the Illinois Lottery website.

Moving Forward

The Powerball game will continue with another draw set for tonight when the jackpot is expected to hit $274 million.

For more information, visit the Illinois Lottery website.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

