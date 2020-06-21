Woodridge Police Investigate Crash Involving 15-Year-Old Bicyclist

Woodridge Police Investigate Crash

Woodridge police are investigating a crash involving a 15-year-old bicyclist who was fatally struck while trying to cross 75th Street.

According to the police department, the incident on June 19 happened around 8:25 p.m. at 1535 W. 75th Street. The bicyclist was trying to cross 75th Street and was struck in the eastbound lane.

When officers arrived at the scene, the bicyclist had already died. Police say multiple vehicles are involved.

Contact with Information

The Woodridge Police Department is investigating with assistance from Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team (MERIT). Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 630-960-8998.

You can also report a crime tip at crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

