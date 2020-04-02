The Will County Health Department announced that 15 department employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

More Employees Tested

“After our first employee positive test, numerous other staff members were able to be tested at the drive through testing for first responders and health care workers at the Joliet Walmart and Chicago locations,” said Will County Health Department Executive Director Sue Olenek via the press release.

The first Will County Health Department employee to test positive was given their results on Monday, March 30, leading the health department to the decision to close its doors and advise most employees to work from home.

Two Facilities Remain Open

There are two exceptions to the closed facilities: the Will County Community Health Center in Joliet at 1106 Neal Avenue and the Bolingbrook Community Health Center at 323 Quadrangle Drive are continuing to see patients by appointment only.

For essential county health department services outside of the community health centers, residents can call the main WCHD line at 815-727-8480.

The Will County Health Department has also activated a COVID-19 Hotline, which can be reached at 815-740-8977 for general information about coronavirus.

