11th Annual Oktoberfest at Naper Settlement

Oktoberfest at Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement kicked off the month with their 11th annual Oktoberfest, back to celebrate all things German.

“I think people like the opportunity to gather with their friends and family and especially in their backyard here in Naperville to have the opportunity to get a genuine Oktoberfest experience here in Naperville right across the street from downtown. It’s wonderful,” said Adison Glick, special events team leader at Naper Settlement.

Traditional music, food, and of course beer are all part of the festivities to highlight the German culture. There’s something for everyone, including the young ones with lawn games and a professional pumpkin carver.

“It’s great to be back after COVID,” said Glick. “As you can see the community’s really supporting us and coming out and it’s wonderful to bring these options for everyone to enjoy.”

Back on Saturday

Oktoberfest will be back tomorrow with the addition of Pinot’s Palette, wicked ball, inflatable games, and a stein holding competition. The event will run from noon until 10 p.m.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

