$100,000 Bond For Woman Charged With Sixth DUI After Naperville Police Stop

A $100,000 bond has been set for a Chicago woman who was charged with her sixth DUI after being pulled over by Naperville police, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Illegal U-Turn Prompted Stop

On Friday, March 26, Naperville police say they pulled over Wanda Richardson, 52, just before 7 p.m., after she attempted to make an illegal U-turn at the intersection of Bond Street and Diehl Road. She was also allegedly viewed attempting to buckle her unbuckled seatbelt. According to a DuPage County State’s Attorney press release, when Richardson was stopped, officers observed that she had bloodshot and glassy eyes and slow and slurred speech. They also noted the smell of alcohol, and gave her a field sobriety test, then taking her into custody.

Officers found an open 200 ml bottle of vodka in her front passenger seat. They say it was about two-thirds empty.

Charges

Richardson is accused of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol – sixth offense, which is a Class X Felony. She has also been charged with one count of driving while license revoked. According to the press release, Richardson is currently on parole for a 2015 aggravated DUI.

“It is alleged that after multiple DUI convictions and while on parole for a DUI, Wanda Richardson once again, thumbed her nose at the law and put the public at risk for a sixth time when she got behind the wheel of a car last weekend,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “Her alleged actions show a complete contempt for the rule of law and consequently, she is now looking at a possible prison term of up to thirty years behind bars if convicted.”

$100,000 Bond

Richardson’s bond was set at $100,000 on Saturday by Judge Michael Fleming.

“People have got to understand that driving is a privilege, not a right and with ride-sharing services at your fingertips, there is no reason whatsoever that anyone should get behind the wheel of a car if they have been drinking,” said Berlin.

“Drunk driving enforcement continues to be a top priority of the Naperville Police Department to keep our roadways safe,” said Naperville Chief of Police Robert Marshall in the press release. “Impaired drivers need to be held accountable and taken off the streets to avoid potential tragedies. I appreciate the efforts of the officers involved in this incident for taking the appropriate enforcement action in tandem with the DuPage County States Attorney’s Office.”

Richardson will next appear in court on April 19.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office handout

