100 District 203 Staff Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

100 Staff Receive Vaccine

Naperville School District 203 teachers and staff participated in the district’s first school-based vaccination clinic today.

100 staff received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine at Bower Elementary School in Warrenville thanks to a partnership with District 200.

“It’s awesome to finally be in a place where we can do this for our staff. We’ve had a lot of delay related to the distribution issues around vaccine in the state of Illinois,” said Patrick Nolten, assistant superintendent for assessment and accountability at District 203. “But it’s wonderful to be able to offer this to the staff that have ongoingly faced the challenge of trying to find a place.”

Empower Health Services administered the vaccines and are hopeful supply from the DuPage County Health Department will continue to increase.

“We’re specifically just focused on the school districts here in DuPage. We get an allotment each week, and each week we’ll probably get more and more,” said Mary McCue, senior director of field operations at Empower Health Services. “It seems like there’s a lot more supply with Johnson & Johnson coming out.”

Staff from Indian Prairie School District 204 was able to come in yesterday.

All who were vaccinated were automatically scheduled to receive their second dose in five weeks.

Step in the Right Direction

Nolten said this is another layer of mitigation for the district.

“It’s definitely a step in that direction in terms of trying to get us to a place where we’re back in school under a more typical schedule,” said Nolten.

Vaccinations are voluntary, and around 600 to 700 District 203 staff members are on a waitlist to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Naperville 203, the plan is to get teachers and staff vaccinated at this clinic once a week if supply allows.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

