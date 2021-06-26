$1 Million Bond Set for Plainfield Man Charged in Naperville Shooting

$1 Million Bond Set

A $1 million bond has been set for a Plainfield man who is accused of shooting his girlfriend’s brother in the abdomen in the 2700 block of Sheridan Court in Naperville, according to a press release.

Andrew Durham, 23, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

What Happened?

Yesterday at around 1:49 p.m., Naperville police received a call from a woman who said her brother was shot and needed an ambulance. When officers arrived, the man was lying on his back in the front doorway of the home “with an apparent gunshot wound to his left abdomen,” according to the press release. He was transported to a local hospital.

Police said it is alleged Durham and the victim were arguing outside of the house. At some point the argument turned violent and Durham pulled the gun and shot him. After the shooting, Durham fled the scene. He was taken into custody a short time later following a brief high-speed chase. Officers found a 9mm pistol in Durham’s car.

“We are very fortunate that this domestic related conflict did not lead to a senseless tragedy” said Naperville Police Chief Bob Marshall. “I am proud of the expedient response that we had to this incident that led to the alleged offender being taken into custody, without incident, within thirty minutes.”

Durham’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 26, 2021.

Members of the public are reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: Naperville Police Department