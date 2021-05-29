$1.5 Million Bail Set for Aurora Suspect in Route 59 Shooting

$1.5 Million Bail

A $1.5 million bail has been set for an Aurora man charged with shooting a rival gang member during an incident that happened on May 15 in the 600 block of Route 59 in Naperville, according to a Naperville Police Department press release.

Giovanni Portillo, 30, of the 1300 block of Andover Drive appeared at a bond hearing yesterday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of attempt first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharged of a firearm.

What Happened?

On May 15, at around 5:39 p.m., Naperville police responded to a call thats shots were fired in the 600 block of South Route 59. According to the press release, alleged victim Elijah Reyna and another person were walking towards a local restaurant when they noticed Portillo watching them. Portillo was seated on a patio south of the Shogun Restaurant.

Police said the pair approached Portillo, Portillo stood up and pointed a 9 mm gun at them. He fired at least 10 rounds, striking Reyna several times in his lower torso and hand. Portillo then fled the scene. Reyna was taken to a hospital by friends.

“This dangerous crime involving a series of gunshots was rather unusual for the City of Naperville,” said Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall. “It was extremely fortunate no innocent bystanders were injured as a result of the criminal actions that day. Due to the tenacious and thorough work of our investigators, crime scene technicians and first responding patrol officers, we have been able to identify the alleged shooter and hold him accountable.”

Portillo was taken into custody on May 25 without incident.

Portillo’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 21, 2021.