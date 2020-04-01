Ziman Finalist for Chicago Top Cop | Local COVID-19 Numbers | New Cat Park

Ziman Finalist for Chicago’s Top Cop

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman is one of three finalists in the search for a new Chicago Police Superintendent, as reported by the Chicago Tribune who was tipped off by sources familiar with the process. She’ll be in the running alongside Ernest Cato, a CPD deputy chief, and David Brown, an ex-Dallas police chief. The three finalists were chosen by the Chicago Police Board, who will be submitting their names to Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot. Chicago has been looking for a new top cop to replace Eddie Johnson, who was fired in December. If she gets the job, Ziman will be the first female to serve in the position.

Local COVID-19 Numbers:

In local COVID-19 numbers, Edward Hospital is currently treating 36 confirmed cases, and has reported three deaths. Those were a DuPage County man in his 60’s, a Will County man also in his 60’s, and a DuPage woman in her 70’s. The DuPage COVID-19 case map updated at 4 p.m. yesterday showed 346 total confirmed cases in DuPage County overall, with 28 of those in the DuPage section of Naperville. There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in DuPage County and eight in Will County.

Census Day:

Today is U.S. Census Day, and DuPage County is reminding residents to be counted. Though field operations with door-to-door workers have been put on hold, this year you can be counted by going online or on your phone – visit the 2020 Census website for more details.

Districts Remote Learning:

With the stay at home order now extended through the end of the month, Illinois school districts have been directed by the State Superintendent of Education to implement Remote Learning Days until schools are re-opened. Both Districts 203 and 204 have already implemented e-learning, but are reviewing the state’s directive to make sure they are meeting any new guidelines going forward. Both districts will transition to the new Remote Learning next week, starting April 7, as they are currently on spring break.

Will County Cat Park:

If you follow the Forest Preserve District of Will County, you may have noticed a new video today about a proposed cat park coming at Riverview Farmstead Preserve here in Naperville. The district says the indoor/outdoor development is in response to those who are upset about having six dog parks…but nothing for our feline friends. Estimated completion date – Fall, 2020. Cats are being brought in to test the facility, which includes a kitten room, a big cat enclosure and a chance to stroll your cat around. Just make sure you watch until the end, to note the day this video has been released. April 1.

