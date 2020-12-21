Zen Leaf Opens | Christmas Star | Remembering Dick Smith

Zen Leaf Naperville Opens

Naperville’s second adult-use cannabis store is now open. New recreational cannabis store, Zen Leaf, opened at 1516 N Naper Blvd on Saturday. Customers can pre-order products online to pick up in the store, or walk in to shop in person. In August, city council approved opening up to three dispensaries in the city. Rise Naperville was the first and the third and final dispensary, Sunnyside Naperville, plans to open December 23.

Burn COVID 2020

The Rotary Club of Naperville Downtown is looking to burn 2020 to the ground on December 27. For $20, you can give three items you’d like to see scorched to a massive bonfire at 5:44 p.m. You can watch on Facebook Live as your items are engulfed in flame and all proceeds will be donated to Loaves & Fishes and National Alliance on Mental Illness DuPage.

Christmas Star

If you are keeping your eyes to the skies this week, you might catch a rare sighting of the “Christmas Star.” Jupiter and Saturn will appear together in the sky starting tonight, creating what looks like a remarkably bright star. If the sky is clear, you can see it with the naked eye through December 29. The planets haven’t been aligned at night since the year 1226.

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

The Naperville Police Department is teaming up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to promote the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns. NPD has already increased patrols and traffic stops and will continue through January 4. It’s important to plan ahead for a sober ride home, don’t let others drink and drive, and always buckle up for your own safety.

Remembering Dick Smith – Longtime Naperville Coach

Longtime Naperville Central High School coach and North Central College Hall of Fame athlete Dick Smith died recently at the age of 98. Smith played a role in athletics in Naperville at all levels. He was a three-sport athlete at North Central before joining the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943. In 1952, he started the baseball program at NCHS, and also coached football and basketball at the school for more than 20 years. Smith was also instrumental in starting the Naperville Little League and Pony League in the 1950s.