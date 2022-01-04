YMCA Vaccine Requirement

Naperville’s Fry Family YMCA will join 13 other YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago locations to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for everyone age five and up. Guests will need to bring a vaccination card or similar proof of vaccination, and proof of identification if they are over 16 years old. Some exceptions apply, including those with medical or religious exemptions, but only if they show proof of the exemption and a professionally administered negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering. The Fry Family YMCA and five other locations in areas surrounding Cook County will begin enforcement February 1, whereas eight YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Cook County locations began the policy January 3 in line with the county’s vaccine requirement.

COVID Testing Site Expanded Hours

The COVID-19 testing site near Aurora’s Chicago Premium Outlets has expanded its schedule to six days a week, up from its previous four days a week. The free testing site at 2450 N. Farnsworth Avenue will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The change comes after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced an expansion of staffing at state-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics and increased hours at testing sites in response to the current surge in cases.

Mayor Community Engagement

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico and City Manager Doug Krieger are set to chat with the community at this week’s Naperville Public Library Community Engagement event. Both officials will talk about their current projects and priorities and discuss topics with the community during a question-and-answer session. The event happens Thursday, January 6, at 6 p.m. at the 95th Street Library. Information can be found on the Naperville Public Library website.

ICN Food Drive

The Islamic Center of Naperville is partnering with Loaves and Fishes Community Services to help those in need with a food drive. The drive runs January 15 to 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Naperville location at 2844 West Ogden Avenue. People can bring pantry staples like ready-to-eat soups, spaghetti sauce, whole wheat pasta, healthy cereals, and granola bars, as well as personal care items, like toilet paper, toothpaste, and household cleaners.

