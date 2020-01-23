Wintry Mix | Census Talk | Focus 203 – Understanding Implicit Bias

Wintry Mix:

The snow is here, and it’s planning to stick around for a bit. The forecast is calling for a steady, though light shower of snow interspersed with rain through Saturday. Last night Public Works deployed its 24 trucks to treat local roadways. Crews will continue to work in 12-hour shifts throughout the snowy weather. The City reminds residents not to park on streets, to keep the path clear for the plows. Use extra caution when traveling, as roads may be slick.

Census Talk:

As the Naperville area prepares to be counted in the U.S. Census in just a couple months, the Naperville League of Women Voters hosted an informational session on what to expect. Several panelists spoke to around 20 community members about how the census will affect them at the federal, state, and local level. New to the 2020 census, you can now fill out a registration over the phone, which offers over 13 language options, or online. Naperville has created a census team whose goal is to account for 150,000 people. Each one represents around $172 in state funding.

Focus 203:

Last night’s Focus 203 meeting held at Naperville North High School focused on understanding implicit bias. Dr. Rakeda Leaks led the discussion as a follow up to Focus 203’s conversation in November about the same topic. Her presentation focused on the difference between implicit bias and racism. She highlighted how, unlike racism, everyone has implicit biases based on the media they consume, their personal life experience, and education. Those in attendance were able to participate through small group and open mic discussions.

Clarifying the Role of SROs:

Naperville School District 203 will be drafting a Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, in regards to the role of School Resource Officers (SROs) and student discipline. At their latest board meeting, Maureen Walgren requested a comprehensive MOU between the school and the police department that includes how SROs are trained, who they should report to, how to address safety concerns, and how to handle criminal activity at school. In January 2017, Maureen’s son Corey died by suicide not long after he was questioned by school officials and a student resource officer at Naperville North, without a parent present. The board will review the first draft of the MOU at their February 3 meeting.

