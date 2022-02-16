Winter Weather Ahead | YMCA Landmark Status Denied | Centennial Beach Memberships

Winter Weather Ahead

There’s winter weather ahead for the Naperville area. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory today from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., with gusts of up to 40 to 50 miles per hour possible. Secure any outdoor objects and use caution when traveling. There’s also a winter storm warning for our area tomorrow from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. The forecast calls for freezing rain, sleet and snow for late tonight, then breaking Thursday morning, but returning in the afternoon and early evening. Two to four inches of snow is predicted in DuPage County, with the chance for a few more inches and some ice further south in Will County. Travel will be hazardous, with gusty winds and blowing snow expected. The wet, heavy nature of the snow may also cause damage to tree limbs and power lines.

Kroehler YMCA Landmark Status Denied

Naperville City Council decided yesterday to deny landmark status for the former Kroehler YMCA building. After a couple hours of discussion, council voted 8-1 to support the decision of the Historic Preservation Committee, which rejected Naperville Preservation Inc.’s attempt to landmark the building at 34 S. Washington Street. The overall consensus of council was to respect the rights of the property owner, the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, which wishes to sell the building. Councilman Patrick Kelly was the lone dissenting vote. The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is working to preserve elements of the building, which was built in 1910, such as the cornerstone.

Centennial Beach Memberships, Employment

Despite the snowy forecast, there is a sure sign of summer on the horizon here in Naperville. Memberships for Centennial Beach are now on sale at preseason rates through the Naperville Park District for both residents and nonresidents. There’s also a “plus friends” option through May 30, which will allow members to bring two guests along. Interviews are also currently underway for lifeguards and other beach staff. Those interested can apply on the park district website.

Camp Naper Sign-Ups

Naper Settlement is also getting a jump-start on summer with its Camp Naper summer day camp sign-ups. The museum offers camps for those in grades 1-8 from June 6 through August 3. Offerings this year include civil war camp, spy camp, women in art camp and magic camp. The camps are offered in three, four, and five-day sessions, and run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information and a full rundown of camps available, visit the Naper Settlement website. Registration starts tomorrow.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!