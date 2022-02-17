Winter Weather Advisory | Crime Statistics | New Streetscape Designs

Winter Weather Advisory

Districts 203 and 204 both shifted to remote learning today ahead of a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service that includes DuPage County and Northern Will. Wind-driven snow is expected, with accumulation up to four inches. This follows a flood advisory in effect from Wednesday night into Thursday morning after substantial rainfall and melting snow due to abnormally high temperatures. The winter weather advisory is in effect today from noon until 9 PM.

Naperville Crime Statistics

Yesterday, the Naperville Police Department released its crime statistics for 2021. Chief Jason Arres and his senior staff shared that overall major crime is down 33%. That included armed robbery, burglary, and burglary of motor vehicles which have all decreased compared to 2019 and 2020. However, there have been some increases. In 2021, police recovered 146 guns compared to 82 in 2020 and 73 in 2019. Twelve shots were fired in Naperville in 2021 compared to eight the year before. The department also saw the number of drivers that refuse to pull over and attempt to flee police pursuit double, from 51 to 102 over the last year.

Downtown Streetscape Open House

Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering and Development Business group and the Downtown Naperville Alliance will co-host a public open house on February 22 to showcase final design renderings of improvements to the Downtown Streetscape Project. The improvements focus on Jefferson Avenue between Main Street and Webster Street, and Main between Jackson and Jefferson avenues. Construction is scheduled to begin in early March and will include new utility lines, parking spaces, and a completely new streetscape designed to improve pedestrian mobility, accessibility and safety. The open house will be held at 225 S. Main Street from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

City of Naperville Bond Rating

The City of Naperville was once again awarded a AAA bond rating, the highest possible, by both Standard & Poors Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service. The two rating agencies have both awarded Naperville the top rating every year for over two decades. The reports can be viewed on the city’s website.

Golden Apple Finalist

A Neuqua Valley High School teacher has been named one of 30 finalists for the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching. Laura Dabezic teaches English to freshmen and juniors, and is praised for her ability to develop students into “writing superheroes”. The award honors teachers who create lasting, positive impacts to students’ education and their school communities. Winners receive a paid sabbatical from Northwestern University and $5,000. Recipients of the honor will be notified in the spring.