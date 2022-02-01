Winter Storm Warning | Youth Mental Health Forum | Park District Honors

Winter Storm Warning

The Chicagoland area is bracing for a burst of winter weather over the next couple of days. Naperville is under a winter storm warning from tonight at 8 p.m. to Wednesday at 6 p.m., with five to 11 inches of snow predicted. The snow is expected to be heaviest on Wednesday morning, with greater accumulation to the south. Travel will be difficult, and both the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday are likely to be impacted. Continued snowfall on Thursday is possible but is forecast to be less severe.

Youth Mental Health Forum

The Naperville Police Department and KidsMatter are teaming up for a parent forum on youth mental health, in response to the rise in teen suicides and general mental health concerns. The event, titled “Protecting Our Children: Understanding and Monitoring Youth Mental Health,” will be held at 7 p.m. on February 24th at Naperville City Hall. The event will include a panel of local experts from the Naperville Police Department, Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, and the Fox Valley Institute who will present and take questions. Questions can be submitted prior to the event, which will be livestreamed. More information can be found on the KidsMatter events webpage.

Pay It Forward Together

Northshore – Edward-Elmhurst Health has launched a new website to honor and celebrate health system team members. Payitforwardtogether.org, part of the Pay It Forward Together initiative, gives both team members and the public the opportunity to share words of encouragement and show their appreciation for healthcare workers who continue to go above and beyond in their work throughout the pandemic. People can submit messages on the website or use #payitforwardtogether to share posts from their social media accounts.

Park District Honors

The Naperville Park District received two honors last Friday from the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association. It was honored with the Outstanding Park award for Wolf’s Crossing Community Park. Wolf’s Crossing opened in May of 2021 after two years of construction and boasts a myriad of features including athletic fields, a splash pad, ice skating in the winter, and multiple nature trails. The district also received the 2021 Exceptional Workplace Award.