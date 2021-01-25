Winter Storm Warning | Cameron Brate | Free Soup at Schmaltz

Winter Storm Warning

A winter storm warning has been issued for our area starting today at 4 p.m. until Tuesday at 5 p.m. Heavy snow is expected later this evening and early overnight with a total of 5 to 8 inches of snow predicted. Driving may be difficult. The City of Naperville said public works is preparing to treat roadways around the clock starting this afternoon until the end of the storm.

Phase 1b DuPage County

Today DuPage County is scheduled to move into Phase 1b of their COVID-19 vaccination plan. Phase 1b includes residents over the age of 65 and frontline essential workers like first responders, educators and education support staff, and grocery store employees. That will make another estimated 3.2 million Illinoisans eligible for the vaccine. Will County hopes to make an announcement soon on when it will be able to transition to Phase 1b. You can register for COVID-19 vaccine appointment notifications with the DuPage County Health Department or the Will County Health Department on their websites.

Cameron Brate

2010 Naperville Central graduate Cameron Brate is heading to the Super Bowl. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs 31-26 victory. Brate is the third Redhawk football alum to make it to the big game. Tight End Owen Daniels won a ring with the Denver Broncos in 2015. Head Coach Sean Payton led the 2009 New Orleans Saints to the Lombardi Trophy. The Buccaneers will take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on February 7.

Free Soup at Schmaltz

Schmaltz Delicatessan at 1512 N. Naper Blvd. is offering free cups of soup to those in need. The soup kitchen initiative started on January 18. Chicken noodle or chicken matzo ball soup are available to pick up at the deli every Monday from 5-7 p.m. No purchase is necessary. The initiative runs through February 22.

