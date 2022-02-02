Winter Storm | Fake Message | Valentine Balloon Donations

Winter Storm

It’s a white winter wonderland in Naperville today, with between two to three inches of snow falling overnight, and more to come. Our area remains under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. tonight. Naperville city officials say another two to three inches of snow is expected. City crews continue to clear roadways; you can track plowing efforts on the city’s online snow removal map. Residents are asked to lend a hand with clearing snow from around fire hydrants. Naperville police remind motorists to slow down and leave extra space between your car and the one in front of you. And pedestrians should use caution on sidewalks, train station platforms and parking lots. Garbage and recycling collection has been canceled for today, with regular collection pushed back one day for the rest of the week.

Fake Message

Naperville School District 203 said today there is a fake graphic circulating on social media impersonating Superintendent Dan Bridges. The graphic claims that serious car accidents happened and advises students not to come to school. The district said this is not a real message and was not sent by 203.

Body Camera Contract

Naperville police could start deploying new body-worn cameras and in-car video systems by this fall. Last night Naperville City Council authorized a five-year, $2.2 million contract with Axon Enterprise Inc. to purchase the equipment. The council’s decision comes as new state law requires all officers in the state to be equipped with a body camera by 2025. The department already has audio and visual dashboard cameras in its squad cars, but they are in need of replacement.

Food Truck Regulations Discussion

Last night the owners of the shaved ice stand, Sno Problems, made a plea to City Council asking officials not to impose additional regulations on food trucks. The request comes on the heels of the city deciding last month to look into the issue after hearing concerns raised about a mobile vendor setting up shop on private property at the corner of Ogden Avenue and Royal St. George Drive. As part of that inquiry, city staff is compiling information on how other communities may require a permit to allow food trucks to do business on private property. The council is expected to hear back from city staff on food truck regulations in the next couple weeks.

Valentine Balloons

The DuPage Care Center is offering a chance to send some Valentine cheer to its residents. For a $4 donation, members of the community can send a balloon to a resident, for delivery on February 14. Balloons may be ordered through the DuPage Care Center Foundation website or by mailing the center, to the attention of “Valentine Balloons.” Funds raised will help provide recreational programs and activities for the residents.