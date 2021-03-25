Wind Advisory | DuPage Vaccine Eligibility Expands | Controlled Burns

Wind Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Naperville area, starting tonight at 7 p.m. and lasting through 5 a.m. on Friday. Gusts of up to 50 mph are expected. Any loose objects outside should be secured. Tree limbs may fall and power outages are possible. Motorists should use extra caution when traveling, especially on east to west roads. The strongest gusts are expected between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

DuPage Expands to Phase 1B Plus

Yesterday the DuPage County Health Department expanded its COVID-19 vaccine coverage to those in Phase 1B Plus. Now included are those 16 to 64 years old with comorbidities and underlying conditions, as well as individuals with disabilities. The DCHD says more than 248,500 DuPage County residents have received at least one COVID-19 dose, and 15.61% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.

NEF D203 Grants

The Naperville Education Foundation announced nearly $21,000 in grant funding has been awarded to select educators within District 203. Four different grants were given. Mill Street Elementary’s Melissa Chorney received The Use of Green Spaces to Promote Well-Being grant to be used to buy materials to help facilitate calming sensory breaks through her therapy work with students. Scott Elementary Principal Hugh Boger received the We All Have SuperPowers grant for a guided journaling program to help students find their own and others’ inner greatness. Naperville Central High School Principal Bill Wiesbrook and Social Studies teacher Seth Brady received the Creating a Culture of Inclusion and Anti-Racism at NCHS grant for a student-driven project producing vignettes and accompanying materials to combat discrimination. And Lincoln Jr. High’s Josh Stumpenhorst received the Sphero Bolt grant to provide the means for coding and STEM challenges.

Controlled Burns

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has begun controlled prescription burns at select preserves. The burns will be taking place at various sites over the coming weeks to help restore native prairies, wetlands and woodlands. Typically burns take place twice a year – once in the spring before vegetation sprouts, and then again in the late fall once plant life has died. As conducting safe burns is dependent on weather, advance planning is challenging. Residents in areas near a potential burn will be mailed notices, and on the day of the burn, signage is posted and local fire crews are contacted. The burns only take place during daylight hours when specially trained crews are present.

