Win for Jeopardy James | Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Coming | NPD’s Kathleen Anderson Retires

Win for Jeopardy James:

It was a good night for Naperville native James Holzhauer, as he took game two of Jeopardy!’s “The Greatest of All Time.” With a score of $82,414, he came in well ahead of his closest competitor Ken Jennings, who ended with $57,400. Jennings and Holzhauer now each have one win. The first player to win three matches takes home $1 million and the title of “The Greatest of All Time.” Local fans gathered at Quigley’s Irish Pub to watch the action, raising over $500 for DuPage PADS in the process. Game three will air tonight, and a watch party will gather once again at Quigley’s at 7 p.m.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Comes To Central Park Place:

The first retail tenant for Naperville’s Central Park Place building in downtown Naperville has been announced. Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea will be moving in to a spot on the first floor in the development going up on the old Nichols Library site. The coffeehouse will be located on the south side of the building at 110 S. Washington Street. Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea got its start in Michigan, and this location will be their first in Illinois. Central Park Place is a four-story development going up around the old Nichols Library, which was granted landmark status in 2017. Construction is expected to be complete by mid-year.

D203 Renovations:

District 203 approved nearly $6 million in capital improvements at their latest board meeting. The synthetic turf at both 203 high schools, Naperville Central’s fieldhouse floor, and the rubber playground surface at Ann Reid Early Childhood Center will all be replaced. Other projects in the plan include roofing and asphalt repairs and replacing doors and locks. Last year, the district said they plan to spend about $6 million per year through 2025 on capital improvement projects in order to maintain their facilities.

NPD’s Kathleen Anderson Retires:

And finally congratulations to Kathleen Anderson on her retirement from the Naperville Police Department. Anderson was the first woman to be appointed as a deputy chief within the Naperville Police Department. She leaves the force after 26 years of service.

