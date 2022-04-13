Willowbrook Wildlife Center Project | 360 Youth Services Shelter | Neuqua Student Wins Study Trip

Willowbrook Wildlife Center Project

On Tuesday the DuPage Forest Preserve District Board reviewed a project plan for a revamped Willowbrook Wildlife Center. The $25.5 million project would include the construction of a whole new 27,000 square foot wildlife rehabilitation clinic and visitor center at the same Glen Ellyn location, replacing the current building. Also included would be both indoor and outdoor rehabilitation spaces, interactive educational exhibits and a trail with areas to observe wildlife. If approved, the building would be the forest preserve’s district first net-zero building, meaning the amount of renewable energy created on site would exceed the amount used by the building. The target date for opening would be mid-2024, with full completion by 2025.

360 Youth Services Plans Shelter

360 Youth Services is receiving a $3 million federal grant, thanks to the efforts of U.S. Representatives Bill Foster and Sean Casten. The two visited the nonprofit yesterday where 360 Youth Services leadership discussed how they would use the funding to help purchase a building to use for housing the homeless. According to a report by the Chicago Tribune, the group said they would be focusing on aiding those in the 18 to 24 age group, in which many of the vulnerable are LGBTQ or people of color. One option may be purchasing a shuttered hotel, much like DuPage PADS is doing.

Community Investment Fund Grants

Nonprofit organizations may now apply for monetary awards from Edward-Elmhurst Health’s $100 million Community Investment Fund. The fund was launched as part of the merger between Edward-Elmhurst Health and NorthShore University HealthSystem, as a way to enhance and promote community well-being and economic growth. Edward-Elmhurst Health plans to allocate about $3 to $6 million per year to community groups, with $4 million earmarked for this year. Those interested can apply on the Edward-Elmhurst Health website. Applications will be accepted until May 1.

Neuqua Student Wins Germany Study Trip

A Neuqua Valley High School student has been awarded an all-expense paid summer study trip to Germany. Emma Shepherd was selected for the honor after scoring in the 99th percentile on the Level 3 2022 National German Exam for high schoolers sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG). She then submitted essay answers and underwent interviews before being selected as one of 48 students in the country to receive this award.