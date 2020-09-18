Will County Reopens Indoor Dining | Jerry Harris Arrested | Noon Whistle Opens

Will County Can Reopen Indoor Dining

Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that Region 7, which includes Will County, will be able to return to indoor dining and gatherings of up to 50 people as part of Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan. The region had been put under additional mitigations starting August 26 after three consecutive days reporting a seven-day rolling positivity rate above 8%. But the rate was successfully lowered, with three consecutive days this week of it falling under the benchmark of 6.5%, dropping today to 5.6. Restaurants can welcome diners back inside starting today at 5 p.m.

‘Cheer’ Star Arrested

Jerry Harris from the Netflix show ‘Cheer’ has been arrested and charged with producing child pornography. The 21-year-old from Naperville is accused of “enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself” according to the U.S. District Court in Chicago. He was arrested Thursday morning and had a court appearance that afternoon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said he could face a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison if found guilty.

Knoch Park Reopens

With a snap of the oversized scissors, the ribbon was cut on Knoch Park’s new facilities. The Naperville Park District and Naperville School District 203 worked together to renovate and bring plenty of new elements to the park. The park now features a new turf athletic field with stadium lights, pickleball courts, and a redone girls’ softball diamond.

Noon Whistle Brewing Grand Opening

And this afternoon, Noon Whistle Brewing officially opened its doors. At the new Naperville taproom at 1748 W. Jefferson Avenue, guests will find themselves sitting either at an outdoor patio or right in the brewhouse. The new 29,000 square foot facility is the company’s second location, their first is in Lombard. To celebrate their grand opening weekend, the taproom is bringing music, food trucks, and more.

Rosh Hashanah

This weekend the Jewish community will be celebrating Rosh Hashanah, marking the start of of the Jewish New Year. It’s the first of the High Holy Days, a 10-day period that ends with Yom Kippur – the holiest day of the Jewish year. On Rosh Hashanah, Jews celebrate God’s creation of the world with prayer services including the sounding of the shofar.