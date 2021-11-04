Will County Redistricting | Parking Changes | Napervillian On Wheel Of Fortune

Will County Redistricting

On Tuesday the Will County Board approved a new redistricting plan that features a reduction in the size of the board without increasing board member salaries. There will now be 11 districts with two members per district, as opposed to the current structure of 13 districts with two members each. The decision did not come without some opposition with some officials calling the process into question after an attempt at compromise failed, but the new plan passed nonetheless. The county is required to redraw its boundary lines every 10 years to account for population changes noted in U.S. Census data.

Batinick Announces Final Term

Illinois House Representative Mark Batinick, a Republican from Plainfield, announced he would not run for another term after seven years in office. He will complete his current term serving the 97th District before stepping down. The 97th District covers parts of South Naperville, Plainfield, Oswego, and other nearby towns.

Downtown Parking Changes

New parking changes are coming to downtown Naperville. On Tuesday, Naperville City Council voted to lift the 30-minute street parking regulations that had been put into place during the pandemic due to changing consumer habits. The majority of on-street parking will now revert to two-hour limits. The change comes after a survey conducted by the city to gauge how well downtown parking needs are met. In addition, the top levels of the Van Buren and Water Street parking garages will be limited to permit-only parking for downtown employees and residential tenants.

Nike By Naperville

The new Nike by Naperville store held its grand opening today. Area residents can now get their Nike gear from the source at 217 South Main Street. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Metea Volleyball Sectional Champions

For the first time in program history, Metea Valley High School girls volleyball has won the sectional championship. The Mustangs defeated Plainfield North in two sets 26-24, 25-22 last night. The team is now 37-2 on the season and will face Andrew in the supersectional on Friday night. A win on Friday would earn Metea the first supersectional victory for any sport in the history of the school.

Napervillian On Wheel Of Fortune

And finally, good luck to Naperville resident Divya Mehta, who will be spinning to win on tonight’s episode of Wheel of Fortune. You can cheer her on at 6:30 p.m. central time on ABC 7.

