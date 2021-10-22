Will County Redistricting | Amita Health | Pet Parade

Will County Redistricting Vote Delayed

With no consensus reached on its redistricting plan Thursday, it’s back to the drawing board for Will County Board as officials look to redraw precinct lines before putting a new map to a vote. The map is required to be redrawn every 10 years to account for population changes noted in U.S. Census data. The board’s decision came as dozens either turned out to speak on this topic or submitted written public comments to be read aloud at the meeting. The county board is expected to hold a special meeting at a later date, where officials will weigh in on the county’s redistricting plan.

Will County Estimated Tax Levy Adopted

Will County residents could see an increase to their property tax bill after the County Board voted Thursday to adopt its estimated tax levy for 2022. The taxes to be levied by the county amount to an estimated $137.5 million, or roughly $3.9 million more than the figure requested for 2021. Some board members expressed opposition to the board’s decision, but the final levy must be adopted in accordance to the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, which allows units of government to request no more than either 5% or the Consumer Price Index, which accounts for increases in the rate of inflation, whichever is lesser. The levy must be adopted along with county’s budget before the year’s end.

Amita Health Split

The organizations behind Amita Health have announced they will split after an almost seven-year run. Advent Health and Ascension determined that moving forward separately would help meet the changing needs of consumers in today’s healthcare environment. The two healthcare systems will operate individual hospitals and care sites across the greater Chicago area. The transition will not cause any disruption to patient care.

DuPage Trail Survey

The DuPage County Division of Transportation wants input from the public as they develop a plan for the County’s regional trail network. They ask that those who use the County’s trails fill out a survey on their website. Staff will use the public input as a guide to improve the user experience as they maintain and improve the system, with a goal to make the trails safer, more accessible, and easier to navigate.

Halloween Pet Parade

Naperville pups had a few tricks and lots of treats at yesterday’s Halloween Pet Parade. Hosted by Two Bostons, pets and pet-parents came to Downtown Naperville dressed in their Halloween best, and walked down the streets collecting treats from 13 stores and restaurants. The walk finished out with a costume contest, where awards were given for the most creative, best group, and best homemade costumes.

