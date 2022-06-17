Will County Mental Health Board | Outdoor Fitness Park | Morton Arboretum Sculptures

Will County Mental Health Funding

Voters in Will County will be asked in November whether or not the county should create and fund a community mental health board. On Thursday, the Will County Board voted to include the question as a referendum on November’s general election ballot. The referendum would ask voters about funding services for mental health, developmental disabilities and substance abuse through a 0.05% property tax levy. The idea was originally proposed by a constituent to Board Speaker Mimi Cowan of Naperville. Advocates on the board for creating the mental health board cited increases in opioid overdoses, gun violence and teen suicide as important reasons to create such a community resource. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

Bat Tests Positive for Rabies

A bat obtained by Animal Control on June 4 in the 700 block of Inland Circle has tested positive for rabies. Rabies vaccines are required for all dogs and cats in Illinois, so officials are reminding residents to make sure pets are up to date on their shots. All bites should be reported to Animal Control. To report any unusual animal activity, sick or injured animals, animal bites, or wildlife living near a home that should be removed, residents can call Naperville Animal Control.

Outdoor Fitness Park Grand Opening

The brand new Frontier Sports Complex Fitness Court celebrated its grand opening Thursday night. An official ribbon cutting was held for the free outdoor workout spot, with representatives from sponsors of the project, park district staff, and Naperville mayor Steve Chirico among those in attendance. The court is one of about 250 in the country placed as part of a nationwide initiative by the National Fitness Campaign. The seven different workout stations allow users to utilize their own body weight to get a full workout. Guests can also scan a QR code for recommended exercises. The court is located right next to the the 95th Street Community Plaza at 3109 Cedar Drive.

Another Ribfest Update

After previously announced changes to the Ribfest Friday night lineup due to Toby Keith’s cancellation, the Exchange Club of Naperville has made yet another addition to the opening night of musical performers with music legend Lee Greenwood, of ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ fame. Greenwood replaces Tres Moustache in support of Elle King and Clay Walker.

New Sculptures at Morton Arboretum

Morton Arboretum’s popular Human+Nature exhibit has added three more sculptures to its collection. Ginkgo, which of course resembles a ginkgo tree, commemorates the Arboretum’s centennial with 100 individual leaves. The other two statues are both 12-feet tall and made from concrete, fiberglass and steel: Ephemera, which calls attention to the sounds of nature, and Mycelia, which highlights what South African artist Daniel Popper called the “neurological network of nature.” The Human+Nature exhibit is scheduled to run through March of 2023.