Will County Medium COVID Risk | No Bottle Service For Matrix Club | A Pint For Kim

Will County At Medium COVID Risk

Will County has now been moved up to a medium community level risk for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The change was made due to increasing metrics in the area, such as case rates per 100,000 residents currently at more than 200, last recorded at 239.6. DuPage County had already been moved up to the medium risk category, currently showing 365.69 cases per 100,000 residents. Under the medium risk category, those at high risk for severe illness are advised to ask their doctor about whether to wear a mask or take any extra precautions, according to the CDC. There are currently 14 counties in Illinois at the medium risk level, with the rest at low.

Matrix Club Gets Liquor Licenses, No Bottle Service

The Matrix Club was granted three liquor licenses, but not its request for bottle service, at the Naperville Liquor Commission meeting on Thursday. The owner of the club proposed a hybrid model of bottle service where customers would be allowed to purchase the bottles, but trained staff would manage them and pour the drinks, rather than having the open bottle at the table for self-service. Liquor commissioners rejected that idea, and instead suggested putting the bottle service request on hold until the business had been up and running for a while. Commissioners voted in favor of three liquor licenses for the business at 808 S. Route 59. One allows the service of alcohol in the restaurant; another the service of alcohol and spirits before and during performances in the theater area; and the third, to provide liquor service during catered events. An opening date for the entertainment, restaurant and banquet hall venue has not yet been set.

The Lantern Outdoor Seating

In other liquor commission news, The Lantern was granted an extension to its outdoor seating. The general manager of the downtown Naperville restaurant and bar told commissioners the added seats outside helped keep the business afloat while the pandemic was at its peak. They plan to adjust the outdoor seating, relocating tables from Washington Street to Chicago Avenue to better manage service. To accommodate The Lantern’s request, commissioners expanded the number of permits for downtown outdoor seating on the public way from five to six.

Rt. 59 Traffic Safety Initiative

On Monday, May 9, Naperville police will join other northern Illinois law enforcement for a traffic safety initiative along Route 59. Patrols will be out with an extra eye on speed, distracted driving and seatbelt violations, along with other safety infringements. The campaign, dubbed “59 on 5/9” is meant to help reduce the number of accidents along the Rt. 59 corridor. Ten police departments as well as the Illinois State Police District 15 will be taking part.

A Pint For Kim

The third annual “A Pint for Kim” blood drive will be held this Saturday at the J.A. Air Center at Aurora Airport. This year organizers are hoping to collect 800 pints of blood to set a new state record for single day, single-location collections. The “A Pint for Kim” blood drives are held in honor of Naperville resident Kimberley Sandford, who died in 2020 from a rare cancer. This year’s event will feature free plane rides, a car show, an inflatable fun zone, princess visits and live music. Each blood donor will get ten tickets to a raffle with over $30,000 in prizes as well as a ticket for a free item from one of the event’s food trucks. Registration for a time slot to donate is encouraged, though walk-ins will be accepted up to 3:30 p.m. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.