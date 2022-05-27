Whelpley Statements Thrown Out | High COVID Spread | Edward Hospital Award

Whelpley Statements Thrown Out in Hanson Murder Case

On Thursday, Will County Judge David Carlson ruled that statements made by Barry Whelpley that were recorded while police searched his home in Minnesota cannot be used as evidence at trial. The 77-year-old is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and first degree murder in the disappearance and death of then 15-year-old Naperville resident Julie Ann Hanson in 1972. Carlson determined that Whelpley had not been read his Miranda rights before what amounted to an interrogation. Whelpley remains in Will County jail on $10 million bond.

DuPage and Will Counties Elevated to High COVID Spread

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is elevating DuPage and Will counties from ‘medium’ to ‘high’ levels of COVID-19 community spread based on an increase in both cases and hospitalizations. Per the CDC, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people has risen from 4.1 to 10.9 in the past month in DuPage County. Will County’s hospitalization rate is 11.1 per 100,000, a 41% increase in the last week alone. Meanwhile, COVID cases in Naperville have begun to drop over the past week according to the city’s COVID-19 Dashboard. The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is reminding residents to stay up to date on vaccines, get tested if you experience symptoms, and wear a protective mask such as an N95 or KN95.

Edward Hospital Earns National Recognition

Edward Hospital was awarded a Gold Performance Achievement Award from the American College of Cardiology NCDR (National Cardiovascular Data Registry) for its high standard of care for heart attack patients. The Naperville hospital is one of 81 across the country to receive the distinction for 2022. This is not the first time Edward Hospital has been honored for their cardiac treatment, having last year been named one of the ‘100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care’ in the U.S. by Healthgrades and also receiving three American Heart Association Achievement Awards.

Swimming Safety Reminder

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and the DCHD is reminding residents to be safe while swimming. Drowning is a particular risk for children, whether in a backyard pool, river, small lake or open water. The DCHD encourages all children to participate in swimming lessons, and families to ensure that proper barriers and covers are in place around pools. Adults are also encouraged to learn how to perform CPR. More information on pool and water safety can be found on the DCHD website.

7th Heaven Added to Ribfest Lineup

The final day of Ribfest on Monday, June 20 has been dubbed ‘Local Legends Day’ by the Exchange Club of Naperville, with a focus on highlighting local music acts. On Friday it was announced that the headliner for this local focus will be 7th Heaven. The Chicago based band founded in 1985 play a mixture of original songs and covers. The remainder of the Local Legends lineup is yet to be announced. Ribfest runs from June 17 through 20 and will be held at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton.