Whelpley Hearing | Water And Electric Rates | Glass Pumpkin Patch

Whelpley Hearing

Barry Lee Whelpley, 76, who is accused in the 1972 murder of 15-year-old Naperville resident Julie Hanson, has requested a motion to quash a search warrant and suppress evidence in the case. He appeared in Will County Court today, where his defense attorney argued that there was a violation of Miranda rules, a stale search warrant, no probable cause and a lack of sufficient connection between the place being searched and the evidence sought. Whelpley is facing three counts of first-degree murder and is being held in jail on $10 million bail. Oral arguments on the motion will be heard at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Will County Courthouse.

Water and Electric Rates

To help the city of Naperville raise funds to pay for capital projects, officials are considering increases to water and electricity rates. Residential water users could see annual increases of 4.7% from 2022-2024. The proposal also calls for an annual electricity rate increase of 1% in both 2023 and 2024. Naperville City Council is expected to put the rate increases to a vote during its first meeting in November.

Glass Pumpkin Patch

The Morton Arboretum is hosting its 11th annual Glass Pumpkin Patch now through Sunday, October 17. Thousands of hand-blown pumpkins are on display, and will be available for purchase starting at 1 p.m. on Friday. There will also be glass blowing demonstrations from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow and all day Saturday and Sunday. Entrance to the event is included with admission to the arboretum.

Halloween Driving Caution

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to use extra caution on the roads this Halloween, with trick-or-treaters out and about. As with any time of year, if you plan to celebrate, make sure to have a designated driver to get you home safely, or use a car service or public transportation. Stop someone else from driving while impaired by taking their keys and then help get them home. And if you see an impaired driver on the road, report it to local law enforcement once it is safe to do so.

Hello Kitty Truck

Prepare for cuteness overload on Saturday as the Hello Kitty Café Truck is making a stop at the Main Street Promenade on Van Buren Street. The pink truck carries a bevy of Hello Kitty items for purr-chase and some yummy treats as well. It will be there from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Only credit or debit card payments are accepted.

