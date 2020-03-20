What you should know about CONVID 19

What should you know about CONVID 19? Dr. Peter Schubel, specialist in Emergency Medicine from Edward–Elmhurst Health joins NCTV17 for an update on CONVID 19 and what you can do to keep yourself and your family safe.

Key Points about CONVID 19

Follow the guidelines from local authorities

Practice social distancing

Wash your hands

Stay away from love ones who are in a compromised state

Stay home

More Information

