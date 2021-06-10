West Suburban Community Pantry Reopens | Park District Summer Fun | Municipal Band Concerts

West Suburban Community Pantry Reopens

Yesterday the West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge held its grand reopening. Patrons are now welcome back for onsite shopping in the revamped facility. The upgrades include more shelving for extra capacity and a new welcome area complete with private offices to meet with families using the pantry’s services. The Amazon Fresh store in Naperville supplied three palettes of fresh produce for the grand reopening. Community leaders were on hand to celebrate the occasion and tour the new facility.

Park District Summer Fun

Some summer fun returns next week thanks to the Naperville Park District. This Sunday marks the start of the district’s Concerts in Your Park series. The first act up is the Second Hand Soul Band at Queensbury Greens Park. Different bands are lined up for different parks on Sundays at 7 p.m. throughout the summer, through August 1.

Also next week, Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment returns, with Tuesday lunchtime fun coming to several different locations in Naperville. Starting things off on June 15 is Wendy and DB at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion. The kid-centered interactive shows will take place Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. through July 20. The full schedule and locations for both Concerts in Your Park and Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment can be found on the Naperville Park District website. Both events are free.

Special Needs Nights At Centennial Beach

In other park district news, special needs nights are returning to Centennial Beach this summer. The Naperville Park District has set aside Sunday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on June 20 and 27 and July 18 and 25 for special needs families to enjoy some quiet, relaxing time at the beach. Those interested can buy individual passes at the door or use their beach membership for admission. No pre-registration is needed.

Municipal Band Summer Concerts Return

And finally, it’s time to strike up the band. Tonight marks the return of the Naperville Municipal Band summer concert series. They’ll perform at Central Park at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday nights through August 19. The annual concert series was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. Tonight’s theme is fittingly, “Here’s That Band Again!” The summer concerts are free.

