Weather Advisory | Food Pantry Re-Opens | Arbor Day Tree Sale

Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Chicago metropolitan area from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. on Friday. Snow accumulation is expected to range from 2 to 5 inches, with the largest amounts falling closer to Lake Michigan. Snow-covered and slippery roads are likely, with the potential for snow to mix with freezing rain. This evening’s commute, as well as tomorrow morning’s, could be significantly impacted.

West Suburban Community Pantry Re-Opens

In-store shopping will return at the West Suburban Community Pantry on Saturday, February 26th. The Pantry Store closed in January due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, with operations shifting to online orders through a virtual food pantry. The re-opened store will offer its usual range of groceries and household goods, with the addition of pre-made lunches for both school children and adults. The pantry will continue to follow local and state guidelines for COVID-19 safety measures. It’s is located at 6809 Hobson Valley Drive, Suite 118, in Woodridge. Store hours and more information can be found on the pantry’s website.

School Superintendents Join Library Community Engagement Series

Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges and Indian Prairie School District 204 Superintendent Adrian Talley took part in the Naperville Public Library’s community engagement series, which provides an opportunity for the public to get to know community leaders. Topics included current school district initiatives, lessons from the pandemic, challenges their districts are currently facing, and plans for a greater focus on social-emotional learning and promoting equity within their respective districts.

Arbor Day Tree Sale

The City of Naperville’s annual Arbor Day Tree Sale will begin online March 1 and continue for six weeks or until all trees have been sold. A drive-thru pickup of ordered trees will then take place on April 23 at the Public Works Service Center. Residents are limited to six trees and all sales are final. There are 20 different species of container-grown trees costing between $25 and $50 for use in beautifying their yards and sustaining the environment. A total of 280 trees are available for purchase, including various maples, oaks and elms. More information can be found on the city’s website.