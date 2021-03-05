Weapon Arrest | Hesed House Vaccinations | Humane Society Raffle

Weapon Arrest

The Naperville Police Department arrested a Naperville man on Monday after discovering an illegal firearm in his motel room. Twenty-one year old Yusuf Syed was pulled over after failing to signal while driving. Police found a small amount of cannabis before getting Syed’s consent to search his motel room. Inside, they found a disassembled firearm for which Syed did not have a FOID card. Syed was charged with felonies for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Conspiracy – Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

New Liquor Commissioner

Dana Davenport has been sworn in as Naperville’s newest liquor commissioner. Davenport is an attorney at Accenture as well as the host of Dana Being Dana and co-host of Finding Common Ground on NCTV17. She is taking over the term of Paul O’Toole who is moving out of town. Her term expires on April 30, 2023.

Hesed House Vaccinations

Hesed House in Aurora has been successful in getting its guests and staff vaccinated against COVID-19. About 85-90% of the shelter’s staff was vaccinated with both doses at least two weeks ago. They’ll also have between 80-85% of their guests fully vaccinated in the next two weeks. Hesed House has partnered with Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness to set up a clinic on the shelter’s property to streamline the vaccine process. A Hesed House spokesman also credited the Kane County Health Department and VNA Healthcare for the success of their program.

Humane Society Raffle

The Naperville Area Humane Society is raffling off a 2021 Airstream Bambi travel trailer. If you’re feeling lucky, $100 will get you a 1-in-2000 chance of taking home the trailer, the drawing for which will be held on June 5. You can purchase a ticket online at the humane society website.

Naperville Park District eSports

The Naperville Park District has partnered with GGLeagues to bring gaming leagues to the community. You can register on the GGLeagues website and join leagues filtered for your console, age group, and skill level for Madden 21, Rocket League, Fortnite, and Super Smash Bros.