WCHD Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 | Blood Drive | Food Drive

WCHD Workers Test Positive For COVID-19

The Will County Health Department announced yesterday that 15 department employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The county closed its doors on March 30th after the first confirmed case was reported. To serve the public the Will County Community Health Centers in Joliet and Bolingbrook will remain open. For other essential county health services call the main WCHD line at 815-727-8480. Will County has a total of 395 confirmed cases of coronavirus and eight deaths.

Local COVID-19 Update

In Naperville, Edward Hospital is reporting 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one additional death. The patient was a DuPage County woman in her 70’s putting the total deaths at four for Edward Hospital in Naperville. DuPage County as of 12 p.m. yesterday has 438 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 33 of them in Naperville. The county is at 13 deaths that are related to coronavirus.

Paramount Theater Online Concert

The Paramount Theater in Aurora is going online with a virtual concert Saturday night at 8 p.m. The theater’s New Works Department will drop its first free online concert to launch Connection: A Social Media Concert Series. The online entertainment will feature original songs written, performed, and submitted by students. Saturday night’s theme will be how students are adjusting to learning outside of school. You can check out the Paramount’s Facebook page for the live stream.

Blood Drive

The Naperville Park Distric t is once again partnering with Versiti Blood Center to host several upcoming blood drives. The drives will be at the Alfred Rubin Community Center tomorrow and April 11. Times and sign-up slots can be found on the Versiti website .

Food Drive

Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise collaborated with the West Suburban Community Pantry this morning for a drive-up food drive at the Naperville Country Club. Donors dropped off food and supplies to volunteers in the roundabout. All the donated items went directly to the West Suburban Community Pantry, an organization that’s been supplying food to those in need all over Illinois. And tonight John Greene Realtor is hosting a virtual happy hour from 5 to 6 p.m. tonight for the same cause, featuring live music by Tres Moustache. To participate, you can contribute to the GoFundMe set up by John Greene.

