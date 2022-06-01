Water Main Break | Factory Fire | Local State Contenders

Water Main Break

Last night there was a water main break in downtown Naperville. A city spokesperson says the break occurred around 8:45 p.m in a 12-inch main located in an excavation pit on Jefferson Avenue. Water service was restored around 2:30 a.m. City crews are inspecting the area to see if there were any structural damages. The water pipe that broke was dated 1912.

Factory Fire

The Naperville Fire Department says no one was injured in a factory fire that happened yesterday. Firefighters responded to the scene in the 1500 block of Ogden Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. They found a commercial oven on the second floor had exploded, with fire and smoke then spreading out into the immediate area. Extra companies were called in to assist. After the blaze was extinguished, the building was deemed to be habitable.

Local State Contenders

Three of our local teams punched their tickets to state last night. Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse defeated Marist by the score of 12-11 in their supersectional victory. The Wildcats return to state for the first time since finishing third in 2019 and will face Loyola in the semifinals on Thursday night.

Benet Academy girls soccer is also heading back to state for the first time since winning the 2A state title in 2019. The Redwings took down Dunlap by the score of 1-0 in their 2A supersectional. Benet takes on Deerfield on Friday afternoon in the semis.

And last but not least, Metea Valley girls soccer won the 3A supersectional over Edwardsville by a 2-0 score. The Mustangs advance to their first ever state appearance and will face Lincoln-Way Central in the state semifinals on Friday night.

Ribbers Announced

The Exchange Club of Naperville has announced the seven contenders for this year’s champions trophy at Ribfest. The mix of local and national ribbers will be Armadillo’s Rib and Que Company, Batavia’s Salt Creek BBQ, Westmont’s Uncle Bub’s BBQ, Howling Coyote BBQ, Johnson’s BBQ, Texas Outlaw BBQ and Blazin Bronco BBQ. A few are past winners at the fest. This year Ribfest will be held at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton from June 17 to 20.

Deputy Chief Scheller Celebration

The Naperville Fire Department is inviting the public to come out on Friday, June 3 to celebrate Deputy Chief Amy Scheller. Scheller is moving on to become the fire chief in Dubuque, Iowa. She has served with the NFD for more than 24 years, and was the first female deputy chief in the department. Festivities will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Station 7 at 1380 Aurora Avenue.