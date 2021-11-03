Water/Electric Rate Increase | D203 Test to Stay | Remembering Alex Gard

Water/Electric Rate Increase

Last night Naperville City Council approved increases to water and electric rates. When residents look at their utility bills, they will find the cost is up by about $14 per month. The decision prompted some residents to express concern to city officials. The new water and electric rates take effect beginning in January 2022.

DuPage Forest Preserve District Map

Yesterday the DuPage County Forest Preserve Board of Commissioners approved a new district map in a 4-3 split vote. The decision comes as officials await a bill affirming the board’s actions to be signed into law by the governor. The forest preserve district typically adheres to the same district map that is drawn for the DuPage County Board, but some officials voiced support for going it alone. The dissenting votes were cast by commissioners Al Murphy, Linda Painter and Marsha Murphy. A redrawing of the map is a process that is required every 10 years.

Test to Stay at D203

Naperville School District 203 has launched its Test to Stay program. At Monday’s board meeting, Superintendent Dan Bridges said it is just available for students in K-6 to start. The program allows students and staff identified as close contacts to continue coming to school instead of quarantining if they had been masked during a COVID-19 exposure. They would be required to be tested on days one, three, five, and seven from the date of exposure. If a test comes back positive or symptoms develop, they would have to go home. Those vaccinated and not showing symptoms don’t need to quarantine. Testing takes place at the district’s administration center.

D204 IASB Votes

Also on Monday, the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board voted on 23 resolutions proposed by the Illinois Association of School Boards. The board voted against a resolution to arm teachers, which would allow school employees the option of carrying a legal, concealed firearm. But it did vote to pass 15 other items including the use of virtual school board meetings when needed and for district landscaping to be federally funded to mitigate environmental impacts to schools. All Illinois school districts are voting on IASB’s resolutions. Votes will be cast at the IASB Delegate Assembly meeting on November 20.

Remembering Alex Gard

Last night Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico expressed condolences to the family of Alex Gard, a Naperville Fire Department member who died over the weekend while off duty in a single-vehicle car accident. Gard served residents as a firefighter/paramedic for two years. Chirico called for a moment of silence during the Naperville City Council meeting to pay tribute to Gard and his service to the community.

