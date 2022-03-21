Warhol Show At COD | DuPage Foundation President Retiring | Pelicans Return

Warhol Show At COD

In the summer of 2023, the College of DuPage (COD) will welcome an art exhibition featuring the works of Andy Warhol. The Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA) and the McAninch Art Center (MAC) will host 94 pieces from Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop / Works from the Bank of America Collection. Also included in the exhibit will be over 100 photographs by Warhol from COD’s permanent collection. The display will span nearly 10,000 square-feet of exhibition space and will include a video archive installation, interactive mural, children’s print factory area and a Studio 54 experience. COD was inspired to bring the Warhol pieces in after the success of its 2021 exhibition, Frida Kahlo: Timeless. Tickets for the Warhol exhibit will go on sale on August 6, 2022.

DuPage Foundation President Retires

DuPage Foundation President & CEO Dave McGowan is retiring at the end of this year. McGowan has been the foundation’s chief staff officer for 25 years. During his tenure the foundation’s assets have grown by more than $125 million, and its grantmaking has increased by more than $60 million. The DuPage Foundation helps support area residents and organizations in reaching their charitable goals to make a difference. The foundation will soon be kicking off a search for a new leader with the hopes of having them overlap with McGowan for a seamless transition.

Team Hope Walk

The Illinois Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will hold a fundraising walk on May 15. Huntington’s Disease is a fatal genetic disorder in which the nerve cells in the brain break down. The Team Hope Walk will kick off at 10:30 a.m. from the Naperville Riverwalk’s Grand Pavilion. Participants of the walk are asked to sign an HDSA COVID Awareness Waiver, to help keep all those walking safe. Sign up information can be found on the Illinois Chapter of the HDSA’s webpage.

Pelicans Return

Pelicans are back in Will County. The Forest Preserve District of Will County says the birds have been making stops near the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center as part of their migratory path north. They’ve been spotted in McKinley Woods at Kerry Sheridan Grove, as well as in the Rock Run Rookery and Lake Renwick Preserves. These particular birds are American white pelicans, and they are traveling from the Gulf of Mexico to their breeding grounds in the Dakotas or Canada. They should be around until May, but if you miss them, try to catch a glimpse from September through November when they make their return south.

photo courtesy: McAninch Arts Center