Voting By Mail | Hindu Cultural Exhibit | Drive, Chip & Putt

Voting By Mail

DuPage County residents can now register to permanently vote by mail. In the past, interested voters had to register to vote by mail for each individual election. But thanks to a new law passed by the Illinois General Assembly last year, voters can now sign up to do so for every election in which voting by mail is an option. According to the DuPage County Clerk, one third of county voters voted by mail in 2020. One-time mail in ballots, rather than permanent signup, are still an option along with voting in person on election day or during early voting. Applications to vote permanently by mail will be mailed soon, or voters can register online.

Hindu Civilization Exhibit at Fox Valley Mall

A traveling exhibit organized by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) USA, an organization focused on preserving, practicing and promoting Hindu ideals and values, along with more than 10 other Hindu-American organizations in the Naperville-Aurora area, will make a stop at the Fox Valley Mall on Saturday, April 16. Titled “Darshana: A Glimpse Into Hindu Civilization,” the exhibit provides a look at Hindu faith, culture and tradition. HSS is partnering with numerous Hindu-American organizations in the Naperville and Aurora areas to put on the exhibit, which will be open between 2 and 6 p.m. at the east end of the mall near Round 1 Bowling.

Daughters of the American Revolution Annual Awards

The Fort Payne Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual awards ceremony on April 3. The Community Service Award was given to Teresa Ryan of Naperville, founder of the Ryan Hill real estate group. Other honors included the Good Citizen Award Award, Outstanding Teacher of American History, and numerous scholarships including the inaugural Bettye Wehrli Memorial Scholarship. Students from Naperville North and Metea Valley high schools were among the recipients.

Drive, Chip & Putt

At the United States Golf Association’s ‘Drive, Chip, and Putt’ national finals held at Augusta National Golf Club on the eve of The Masters, Lisa Copeland of Naperville placed third in the Girls 12-13 age division. Of the three portions of the event, she won the chipping section for her age group while hitting the third longest drive and finishing sixth in putting. Qualifying for next year’s Drive, Chip and Putt finals begins this summer, and event locations and times can be found on the Drive, Chip and Putt website.