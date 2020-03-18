Voters Say Yes to Marijuana Sales | Emergency Declaration | Fox Valley Mall Closing

Voters Say Yes to Marijuana Sales:

About 53% of Naperville voters said yes to allowing the sale of recreational marijuana in the city, according to unofficial election results. The non-binding referendum on yesterday’s ballot was placed there by Naperville City Council to gauge voter interest; they’ll now take that vote under advisement as they decide whether to change the current policy of no sales. Some other election news of note: incumbent Bill Foster won the Democratic nomination for the 11th District seat in the U.S. House, he’ll face Republican primary winner Rick Laib this fall. In the U.S. House 6th District, Jeanne Ives won the Republican nomination, and will face Democratic incumbent Sean Casten. And in the 14th District, Jim Oberweis took the Republican nominee slot, to face Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood. For more local results, check out our social media, and keep an eye out later today for a full election wrap-up.

Emergency Declaration:

Mayor Steve Chirico declared a local state of emergency in Naperville at last night’s Naperville City Council meeting in response to the spread of COVID-19. Chirico clarified that there has not been a spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Naperville, but city officials want to be prepared if and when more cases occur. A state of emergency gives the city more flexibility to do things like allow grocery delivery outside of normal hours, waiving utility cutoffs, and giving the city the chance to apply for reimbursement for expenditures if money becomes available. Emergencies have also been declared at the federal and state levels.

Shooting Death:

A man was shot to death early this morning, near the Naperville/Lisle border. The DuPage County Sheriff’s office was notified of the incident on the 6S100 block of Lakewood Drive in the Steeple Run subdivision just after midnight. The shooting followed an apparent domestic dispute, and authorities say there is no threat to the public. A woman is in custody for the incident.

Fox Valley Mall Closing:

Fox Valley Mall is closing, effective March 19, due to coronavirus concerns. A message on their website says they will continue to monitor events and will reopen based on guidance from local health departments.

