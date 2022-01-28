Vigil for Murder-Suicide Victim | Kroehler Historic Status | Dick Tracy Plaque

Naperville Vigil for Murder-Suicide Victim

A candlelight vigil is planned this Sunday for the Naperville woman who was killed by her ex-husband earlier this month, according to the Daily Herald. The paper reports that the vigil for Karen Easton will take place at the Free Speech Pavilion in Downtown Naperville at 6 p.m. On January 18, Naperville police responded to the 1300 block of Crab Apple Court for a report of a domestic incident. Police found Easton inside her apartment where she had been shot. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police later found the body of her ex-husband from Michigan, Lynn Easton, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kroehler YMCA Building

Last night the Historic Preservation Commission rejected a request to secure local historic landmark status for the Kroehler YMCA building in a 4-1 vote. Preservation advocates said they are working to keep the building’s legacy alive and would like to see it landmarked and repurposed. The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago said the Downtown Naperville property is currently under contract at $1.6 million with an undisclosed buyer. Their plan is to allocate funding toward YMCA programs. City council will now have final say at a later date.

D204 Strategic Plan Committee

The Indian Prairie School District 204 strategic plan committee met for the first of four meetings on Thursday. Third party educational planner Battelle for Kids led the discussion. It included around 150 community stakeholders like school leaders, teachers, parents, and students. They covered the district’s current financial and student body metrics, goals for student learning, and challenges and opportunities students will face in the future, among other topics. The strategic planning committee process will extend to May 2022, with the next meeting set for February 10.

Dick Tracy Plaque

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres was presented with a plaque designed by Dick Locher. Locher, who died in 2017, was a Naperville resident. He is the artist behind the Dick Tracy cartoon strip and won a Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning. Owner of Naperville business Awards & Fine Gifts, John Robbins, presented the plaque. He was asked by Locher to give this gift to any new Naperville police chief as a way to thank the department for making our city one of the safest nationwide.

GIA MIA Coming to Naperville

Italian pizzeria, GIA MIA, is coming to Naperville. The restaurant specializes in Neapolitan style wood-fired pizzas, fresh homemade pasta, and hand-made mozzarella. The new Downtown Naperville business will be located at 110 S Washington Street. GIA MIA’s expected opening date is this summer.