Vigil for Karen Easton | Zade’s Lounge | Lithuanian Choir in Naperville

Vigil for Karen Easton

A candlelight vigil for Naperville resident Karen Easton took place over the weekend at the Free Speech Pavilion in Downtown Naperville. The vigil included a prayer and words from Easton’s sister. Earlier this month, authorities say Easton was killed by her ex-husband. On January 18, Naperville police responded to the 1300 block of Crab Apple Court for a report of a domestic incident. Police found Easton inside her apartment where she had been shot. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police later found the body of Lynn Easton, her ex-husband from Michigan, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Zade’s Lounge Opens in Downtown Naperville

New restaurant and bar, Zade’s Lounge, recently opened its doors in Downtown Naperville. The business is a combination of a sports bar and live music venue with karaoke, cocktails and martinis, and of course food. The gastropub-style menu offers items like pizza and Zade’s Burger. Zade’s Lounge is located at 22 E Chicago Avenue.

Literacy DuPage Program

Six public libraries in DuPage County, including Naperville, have partnered up to launch a one-community, two-book program series. “Neighbors Together” promotes Literacy DuPage’s one-to-one English language tutoring program to attract learners and tutors, as well as highlight the diversity in the county. Starting in February, each library will host a book discussion on fiction book, The Book of Unknown American and/or non-fiction title, Conditional Citizens. More information can be found on the Literacy DuPage website.

Lithuanian Choir in Naperville

DAINAVA, the oldest surviving Lithuanian choir in North America, celebrated its 75-year anniversary at Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville. The choir was founded in 1945 in Germany by Lithuanian exiles who fled their country to escape Soviet oppression. The choir was reestablished in Chicago. The group of about 60 specializes in Lithuanian choral art, performing folk song arrangements, as well as secular and sacred compositions by Lithuanian and non-Lithuanian composers.