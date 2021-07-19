Vigil for Democracy | Kerwell & Nike Stores | Little League Champions

Vigil for Democracy

On Saturday, four groups organized the “Good Trouble Candlelight Vigil for Democracy” in Downtown Naperville. The vigil marked the one year passing of Representative John Lewis. The group who gathered also asked for action from Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, DC Statehood, and the For the People Act. The around 120 people there took a moment of silence for John Lewis before crossing the bridge with candles in hand. The League of Women Voters Naperville, DuPage County NAACP, Illinois N.O.W, and the National Council of Jewish Women Chicago North Shore organized the event.

Kerwell & Nike Stores

Kerwell, a CBD store, had a ribbon cutting in Downtown Naperville last Thursday. Located at 8 W. Jefferson Ave., the store offers an array of cannabidiol products for community members and even their pets. A Nike store will also open this year at the former Talbots store at 217 S. Main Street, with an expected opening in mid-September. To learn about more businesses in Downtown Naperville you can check out their website.

Napervillian Bikes 1,600 Miles

Naperville resident David Sladkey recently completed a 1,600-mile bike trip with his friend, riding from Chicago to Maine. This was a dream for the Naperville Central High School teacher for 35 years. During their journey, they met new people and stopped at spots like Lake Erie and Niagara Falls. The two reached Bar Harbor Maine in 25 days.

Little League Champions

We’ve got six new Naperville Little League City Champions after a great day of competition on Saturday. Riverwalk Family Dental won the Rookies AA Championship over Prairie Business Credit. 2 Fools Cider won the Supreme A Championship over the Dick Strang Sluggers. Ledebuhr Wealth Management won the Supreme AA Championship over American Legion Post 43. HomeLight is the champion of the Majors A Division after a win over Pins Family Chiropractic. Team Doyle Hulsey won the Majors AA Championship over Magnitec. Team NCTV17 capped off the day with a 6-4 win over the Dan Cullum Flyers to win the first ever Junior Division Championship. Highlights of all the championship games can be found the NCTV17.com.