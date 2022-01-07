Vigil Commemorates Capitol Attack | Special Events Licensing Proposal | Photo Contest

Vigil Commemorates Capitol Attack

One year out from the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, dozens gathered at Naperville’s Free Speech Pavilion for a candlelight vigil. U.S. Congress members Bill Foster, Sean Casten, and Marie Newman, along with DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek shared their experiences from that day, and advocated for free and fair US elections. The event was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Naperville, NAACP DuPage County, the Illinois National Organization For Women, and the Naperville American Association of University Women. They said they hosted the vigil as a chance to remember that historic day, and stand in support of US democracy.

Special Events Licensing Proposal

Yesterday, the Naperville Liquor Commission decided to postpone a decision on a proposal to implement new special events permit requirements. The group believes it may need to take action in the wake of issues prompted by two charity-backed events over the summer last year. The commission is eying ways to prevent third-party promoters from loosely tying themselves to local charities in order to secure liquor licenses for special events, but is divided over how to best address the issue. One idea is to require third-party promoters to give 50% of profits to charity. Another is to screen third-party promoters to ensure they are legitimate organizations that will not violate Naperville’s municipal codes and other rules that may put the community’s safety into question. Several commissioners said they’d like to have more discussion or community input. A decision on this topic could be made as early as next month.

Park District Recognition

Last night State Representative Janet Yang Rohr presented the Naperville Park District with a certificate of recognition from the Illinois General Assembly. It was in honor of the park district receiving the “Best Green Practices” award from the Illinois Association of Park Districts. That award is given to a park district, forest preserve, or special recreation agency that’s gone above and beyond in incorporating and encouraging environmentally-friendly business practices and policies. Green initiatives like adding 20+ acres of natural space, composting pumpkins, and restoring shorelines helped net them the award.

Will County Forest Preserve Photo Contest

The first round of voting has started in the 2021 Preserve the Moment photo contest. The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s competition has eight finalists and only three can advance to the championship round to compete for $900 in prizes. Voting takes place on the forest preserve’s Facebook page until January 12.