Vietnam Veterans Memorial | Local Businesses Cited for Tobacco Violations | Local Basketball Players Honored

Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Veterans Park in Naperville was the site of the today’s 2022 Vietnam War Veterans Observance. Many Naperville veterans along with the public were in attendance to honor those who served our country and who gave the greatest sacrifice. March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and this is the second time Naperville has hosted since the day was established in 2017. There were guest speakers and a gun salute, with the ceremony ended by the playing of Taps. Next year will mark 50 years since the withdrawal of American troops from Vietnam.

Local Businesses Cited for Tobacco Violations

Last week, The Naperville Police Department completed a round of tobacco/alternative nicotine compliance checks. Following the inspection of 72 Naperville businesses, three City Ordinance Citations were issued. The businesses charged are Jewel-Osco at 1227 S. Naper Blvd., CBD Vape Smoke at 4003 Plainfield-Naperville Road, and Smoke XL at 1003A W. Ogden Ave.

Annual Native Plant Sale

Beginning on April 1, the Nature Foundation of Will County will conduct its annual native plant sale. This year, 86 different native plant species are available for purchase online including woodland wildflowers, spring ephemerals, sedges, milkweeds, and new species of trees and shrubs. In addition to the normal sale, plants will also be raffled off for five dollars per ticket to benefit the Forest Preserve’s conservation efforts. All orders can be picked up Saturday, May 21 or Sunday, May 22 at the Isle a la Cache Preserve in Romeoville, where remaining plants will also be on sale that day. More information and how to order is available on the Will County Forest Preserve website.

Boys State Basketball Honors

The 2022 boys basketball All State teams were recently announced by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Naperville Central senior guard Jonah Hinton was named to the All State 3rd team. Benet Academy senior Kyle Thomas was tabbed as a Special Mention selection as was junior teammate Brady Kunka. Naperville North senior Zeke Williams was also a Special Mention honoree.