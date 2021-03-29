Vietnam Veterans Day | $100,000 Bond Set for Chicago Woman | Hockey Championship

Vietnam Veterans-Veterans Day

This morning, American Legion Post 43 and the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 hosted an event called Vietnam Veterans-Veterans Day. Today marks the 48th anniversary of the U.S. departure from Vietnam, and the program honored those who served. Three Vietnam vets, Phil Maughan (MAN), Mike Barbour, and Wayne Fischer spoke about their experiences. The “11 Naperville Fallen” were also remembered. The Vietnam Veterans-Veterans Day event ended with final honors with the combined post honor guard and sound of the echo taps. The full event can be found on our Facebook page.

$100,000 Bond Set for Chicago Woman

On Saturday a $100,000 bond was set for a Chicago woman accused of her sixth DUI, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville Police. NPD officers pulled over Wanda Richardson on Friday after she allegedly attempted to make an illegal U-turn at the intersection of Bond Street and Diehl Road. They took her into custody after giving her a field sobriety test. The state’s attorney says Richardson was on parole for a 2015 aggravated DUI. Her next court appearance will be April 19.

Child Abuse Awareness Event

In an effort to bring awareness to child abuse and its prevention the Exchange Club of Naperville, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois and the Naperville Jr. Woman’s Club Juniorettes are joining together to build a “Pinwheel Garden” at Safety Town. The pinwheel is an uplifting symbol chosen to represent hope, safety, health, and most importantly, happiness for all children. The pinwheels will go up on April 4 and will stay in place until the end of the month.

Hockey Championship

The Illinois West hockey conference played its championship game last night at All Seasons Ice Arena. The top seeded Naperville North Huskies took on Lyons Township for the trophy. LT took a 2-0 lead into the third period but North senior forward Ithan DeLorenzo scored the game tying goal with ten seconds left to send the game to overtime. In the extra session, DeLorenzo played the hero once again, netting the game winner as the Huskies won their first Illinois West Cup championship.