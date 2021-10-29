Van Buren Parking Deck | NFD CAPS Awards | Football Playoffs Kick Off

Van Buren Parking Deck

The Van Buren parking deck in Downtown Naperville will need structural repairs after the city’s consultant engineer found a substantial crack and broken sheer connectors. To keep it open, the city installed temporary shoring. The director of public works found no concerns for the structural integrity of the deck, but said a permanent repair will be needed. This could be done in the next two weeks or early 2022 depending on contractor availability and weather. This issue has prompted officials to seek an assessment on all the downtown parking decks.

NFD CAPS Awards

Dozens of Naperville Fire Department and police personnel were recognized for their outstanding work at yesterday’s Citizens Appreciate Public Safety awards. Award winners included firefighter-paramedic Billy Croft, who won the George Winckler award for his work in developing a program that brought Naperville’s cardiac arrest survival rate up from 9.8% in 2016 to 38%. Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis also recognized several fire personnel for their response to the tornado that struck Naperville in June. CAPS is a Naperville community group that acknowledges those who go above and beyond in their role as public servants. The group’s fire department awards are held annually in October, and the police department awards in May.

Trick-or-Treating This Weekend

The Downtown Naperville area is ready for trick-or-treaters this weekend. Over 60 downtown businesses will be handing out candy from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday to kids who are all decked out. And at Naper Settlement, costumed kids can stop by to collect candy, stroll down pumpkin lane, or watch the blacksmith at his forge. The settlement’s event will take place this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Football Playoffs Kick Off

A huge weekend for high school sports tipped off last night. Metea Valley girls volleyball won the first regional championship in program history in two sets over Oswego. Benet Academy won its 14th regional title with a victory over Plainfield Central. Tonight, the first round of the IHSA football playoffs kick off with Neuqua Valley hosting Bartlett, and Naperville North hosts Naperville Central in the first playoff matchup between the rivals in over 20 years! You can find all the highlights on the Naperville Sports Weekly page of NCTV17.com.