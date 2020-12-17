Vaccines Arrive | CityGate West Proposal | Two Cannabis Stores To Open

Vaccines Arrive

COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in our area. Edward Hospital received its first supply today, with 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine being delivered early this morning, under sheriff’s escort. Doctors, nurses and other staff members working with COVID-19 patients will have first priority in receiving the inoculations, starting this afternoon. Both the DuPage and Will County Health Departments got their first shipments yesterday. DuPage received 13,650 doses, and Will County got more than 4,000.

CityGate West Proposal

The City Gate West development proposed at the intersection of Route 59 and Ferry Road has moved closer to becoming a reality. Last night the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission heard and approved a revised petition from representatives of developer Inter-Continental Real Estate and Development Corp. Their $200 million plan would transform 60 acres of mostly vacant land into two hotels, luxury apartments, restaurants, retail and medical space. The developer made some adjustments to the plan since they last appeared before the commission, lowering residential building heights from 77 to 66 feet while consolidating proposed lots 4 and 5. One point of contention that remained was a hotel, which is currently designated as limited-service. The petitioners aimed to secure a deviation from the commission for full-service status but were denied. No firm timeline has been set for the plan due to the pandemic and economic climate, though developers said it should take nine years to fully complete. The plan now goes to city council for their consideration.

More Cannabis Stores To Open

Two more adult-use cannabis dispensaries are set to open in Naperville in the coming days. Zen Leaf Naperville will open this Saturday, December 19, at 1516 N. Naper Boulevard. Mayor Steve Chirico and the store’s general manager will be on hand to give a few remarks. Then next Wednesday morning, December 23, Sunnyside Naperville is slated to open at 2740 W. 75th Street. This will bring the total of adult-use marijuana stores in Naperville to three, with RISE Naperville having opened in October. Three is the maximum number allowed, as per a vote from Naperville City Council in August.

D203 “On Track” For Hybrid

Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges said in a letter to parents that the district is “on track” to begin hybrid learning on January 25, 2021. Bridges said data shows the number of COVID-19 cases in our area beginning to stabilize, which is an encouraging sign for being able to proceed with in-person learning. Parents must choose whether they’d like to enroll their students in the hybrid plan or remain with full remote learning by December 22. More information about the hybrid plan will be shared at the District 203 board meeting on Monday, December 21. Bridges noted that plans are still subject to change based on health metrics.

Gifts For Inmates’ Children

JUST of DuPage employees and volunteers brought a little bit of Christmas to the children of inmates enrolled in the Story Book program at the DuPage County Correctional Center. They decided to use money usually allotted for a Secret Santa gift exchange and party to buy presents for 51 children of inmates. The Story Brook program is a collaborative effort between JUST of DuPage and SCARCE, in which once a month, inmates are able to record themselves reading a book, with the recording then sent to their children to hear.

