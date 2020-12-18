Vaccines Administered | Nokia Development | Body Cams For Sheriff’s Office

Vaccines Administered

A round of applause rang out at Edward Hospital yesterday, as Respiratory Therapist Andy Dhanoa became the first frontline worker at the hospital to receive a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Dhanoa was one of 377 frontline workers scheduled to get a vaccine, as the Naperville hospital received 1,950 doses yesterday morning from the DuPage County Health Department. Yesterday an F.D.A. panel endorsed a second vaccine by Moderna for emergency use, moving it one step closer to being authorized for distribution.

Nokia Development

Pulte Homes presented its initial plan for a development project on the Nokia property at the most recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Pulte’s plans for the 185-acre project include roughly 200 homes and an elongated park in the center of the development. Residents brought up some concerns during public comment. These included the proposed leveling of a berm, a potential uptick in traffic, and worries over sewage run-off, with the property sitting adjacent to the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. Further discussion on the development will continue on February 3, 2021.

Body Cams For Will County Sheriff’s Office

The Will County Sheriff’s Department will soon be getting body cameras. The county board approved giving the sheriff’s department $1.2 million for 212 deputies. The $1.2 million appropriation will cover the cost of new body cameras, and storage of footage captured on the cameras.

Dutchman Receives Torch Award

Dutchman Heating and Cooling, a heating and air conditioning company in Naperville, has been presented the Torch Award for Business Ethics by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Chicago and Northern Illinois. The award is given to eight businesses in the Chicago metro area that exemplify marketplace trust and excellence.

Trail To Stay Open

The Naperville Park District and the Naperville Running Company are partnering to keep a local favorite trail open this winter. The trail extends from the Route 59 pedestrian bridge through Frontier Sports Complex and Ashbury Greenway to Naperville-Plainfield Road. This is the sixth consecutive year the two have partnered together to remove snow during the winter to keep the trail open. There are other trails that are maintained by the park district year round, which can be found on their website.

