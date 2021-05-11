Vaccine for 12 to 15 | Electric Efficiency Grant | Naperville Police CAPS

Pfizer Vaccine for Ages 12 to 15

The DuPage and Will County Health Departments could start vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 against COVID-19 soon. Yesterday the FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for that age group. The health departments are now waiting for approval from the CDC, who could make a decision tomorrow. The Will County Health Department said if the CDC gives the go ahead, it could begin vaccinations as soon as Thursday, while DuPage County Health Department anticipates opening vaccinations on Monday, May 17.

Electric Efficiency Grant Applications

Non-residential customers of Naperville’s Electric Utility can now apply to the 2021 Energy Efficiency Program offered by the City of Naperville and the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA). The grant program helps commercial, educational, and non-profit electricity customers in making energy efficiency upgrades to lower power costs. Applications are available on the IMEA website.

Naperville Police CAPS Winners

The Citizens Appreciate Public Safety, or CAPS, announced its 2021 winners of the annual Naperville Police Department CAPS Awards. 24 officers, detectives, sergeants, commanders, and social service clinicians were honored for performing exemplary acts of public service in the community. The entire police department also received the George Pradel Award for Public Service. Community members can nominate fire department employees on the CAPS website. This week also marks Police Week, a celebration of service and sacrifice for police officers nationwide.

Hobson Oak Seedlings

Four-year-old Hobson Oak seedlings are ready to be planted this year and are available for purchase. The Hobson Oak was DuPage County’s oldest bur oak at around 250 years old. In 2016, it was taken down for safety reasons. Since then, DuPage County and the Naperville Outdoor Alliance have been working to preserve its legacy with the Hobson Oak project. Seedlings are on sale on the Naperville Outdoor Alliance website.